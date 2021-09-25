Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.95

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.95 and last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 17194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,750. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,975,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,716,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.