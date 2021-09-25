Zacks: Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post sales of $343.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.20 million and the highest is $362.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $275.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,562,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

