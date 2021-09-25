China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $19.13. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.35.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

