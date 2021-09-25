Insider Selling: Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) Insider Sells 68,027 Shares of Stock

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) insider Dorothy Barbery sold 68,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.31 ($5.22), for a total value of A$497,277.37 ($355,198.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 6th. Universal Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Universal Store Holdings Limited operates as a specialty retailer of youth casual apparel in Australia. Its products comprise third party and company owned brands of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories in various categories, including womenswear, menswear, and unisex items. The company serves 16-35 year old fashion focused customers.

