Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.11

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 39012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

