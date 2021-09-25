Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.38

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €17.38 ($20.45) and last traded at €17.40 ($20.47), with a volume of 680196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €17.71 ($20.84).

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.86.

Adler Group Company Profile (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

