Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.48 and last traded at $56.48. 299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

