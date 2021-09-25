Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

