Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.82 and last traded at C$9.80. Approximately 48,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 87,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.71.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.34 to C$10.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock has a market cap of C$795.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The company has a current ratio of 89.60, a quick ratio of 89.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.39.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

