Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 908 ($11.86) and last traded at GBX 905 ($11.82). 1,257,858 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 411,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 904 ($11.81).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sanne Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital upped their price target on Sanne Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 769 ($10.05).

Get Sanne Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 903.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 777.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 64.18.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.