Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.72.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

