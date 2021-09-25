Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

