Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,516 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after acquiring an additional 69,809 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 940,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,420,000 after acquiring an additional 56,964 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Robert Half International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $103.16 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $104.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

