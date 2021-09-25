O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 837 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 789.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,534,000 after acquiring an additional 217,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,921,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $129,303,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,513,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,311,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

