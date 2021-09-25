HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $373,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $927,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,476,000 after buying an additional 698,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000.

NYSEARCA BBIN opened at $60.57 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.14 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09.

