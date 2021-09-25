Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.54.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY stock opened at $114.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.