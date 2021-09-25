O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independence were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 439,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $1,973,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence alerts:

IHC opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. Independence Holding has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $720.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 3.23%.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.