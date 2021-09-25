Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Sells 8,900 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 8,900 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $428,001.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.23.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at $7,601,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

