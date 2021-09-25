Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $320,141.50 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

YEXT stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after buying an additional 1,181,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Yext by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,314,000 after acquiring an additional 299,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Yext by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after acquiring an additional 368,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Yext by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,155 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.