Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $320,141.50 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
YEXT stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.41.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
YEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
About Yext
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
See Also: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.