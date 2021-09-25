Cascades’ (CAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.36.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.21. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$912.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.8499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$1,568,560.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,664 shares in the company, valued at C$6,845,960.88. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$152,780.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,745.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

