HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of HEXO (TSE:HEXO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

HEXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.71.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of TSE:HEXO opened at C$2.42 on Friday. HEXO has a one year low of C$2.39 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$669.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.