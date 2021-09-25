Slate Office REIT’s (SOT.UN) “MARKET PERFORM” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.75 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.57.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$5.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

