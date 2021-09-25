Bâloise’s (BLHEF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Bâloise stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.17. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $149.55 and a 12 month high of $157.75.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

