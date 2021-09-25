Bâloise’s (BLHEF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Bâloise stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.17. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $149.55 and a 12 month high of $157.75.
About Bâloise
Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.