Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,035,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after buying an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 649,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after purchasing an additional 385,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

