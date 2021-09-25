Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $320,000 Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in First Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $532.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

