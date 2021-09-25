Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 33,640 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,640 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,024.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 80,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,594.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NLTX stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $308.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.