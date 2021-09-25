CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Sells $2,308,622.12 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 9,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $2,308,622.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $6,363,250.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $261.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of -315.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

