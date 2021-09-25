Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Sells $1,488,956.56 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $1,488,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $29.79 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 744.75.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its holdings in Telos by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $6,960,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

