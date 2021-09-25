Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CORE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CORE stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

