WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $270,000 in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 540,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 333,257 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,963,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KYMR stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

