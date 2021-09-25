First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of First United worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First United by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First United by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its stake in First United by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First United by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First United by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First United alerts:

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $53,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 7,811 shares of company stock worth $141,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of FUNC opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First United Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.