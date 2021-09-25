WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,609 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASTE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Astec Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 69.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

