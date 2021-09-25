WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $324.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.37 and a 200 day moving average of $243.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

