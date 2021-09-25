WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FULT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

