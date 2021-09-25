Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Position Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,245 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 280,204 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $3,889,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.94 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.39.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OESX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

