Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 20,440 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $899.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.11. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

