Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 61.30.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $89,418.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $60,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,261 shares of company stock worth $2,067,521. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $2,926,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $7,556,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 311,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $4,581,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

