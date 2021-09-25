Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 61.30.
In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $89,418.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $60,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,261 shares of company stock worth $2,067,521. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $2,926,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $7,556,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 311,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $4,581,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
