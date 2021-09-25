Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) to “Hold”

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLRC. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

SLRC stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $804.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 443,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

