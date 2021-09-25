Swiss National Bank Has $2.44 Million Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Viper Energy Partners worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 2.80. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.