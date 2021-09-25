Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Up 5.8%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.28. Approximately 1,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 280,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $833.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $53,205.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,957 shares of company stock worth $224,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.