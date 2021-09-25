Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

SIOX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 147.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 216,919 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 165,218 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

