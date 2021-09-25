Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 25,890 CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLFU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CM Life Sciences by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CM Life Sciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 102,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CM Life Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 120,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CM Life Sciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 656,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter.

CM Life Sciences stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

