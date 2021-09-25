Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 1,231.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 in the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

