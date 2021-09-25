5,000 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $3,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,169 shares of company stock worth $11,117,179 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

APP opened at $79.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

