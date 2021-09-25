Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Semtech by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after buying an additional 498,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Semtech by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,478 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

