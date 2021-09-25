AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.43 Million

Brokerages expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post sales of $93.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.66 million and the lowest is $92.20 million. AppFolio reported sales of $84.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $352.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $353.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $421.87 million, with estimates ranging from $419.60 million to $424.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $124.21 on Friday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911. 36.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 7.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in AppFolio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.