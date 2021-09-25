Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,452 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.98.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.