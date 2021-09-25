Citigroup Inc. Sells 158,583 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Crown by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,826,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Crown by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,333,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $104.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

