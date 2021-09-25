PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 331.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,516 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 317.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

