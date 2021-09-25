Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 619,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INO shares. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

